Railway compartments turned into isolation ward

With instructions of the Railway Board, South Central Railway (SCR) has modified two cabins of a sleeper coach as a prototype isolation or quarantine centre, when required.

Generally, a coach has about nine cabins. For now, only two cabins have been kept ready by removing the middle, upper, lower and side upper berths.

One of the cabins has been provided with half partition sheet and half curtain while the other has two full plastic curtains. The lower berth has been widened by 90 mm for sleeping comfort, ladders removed, mosquito wire mesh provided and provision for bottle holders made.

Indian style toilets with wash basins at both ends have been removed and converted into bathrooms with health faucet as well as shower. These facilities are in addition to quarantine or isolation beds provided at railway hospitals, health units and training institutes, spread around 30 locations accommodating more than 1,000 beds, a press release said.