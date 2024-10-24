Telangana | Tender for MMTS extension to Yadadri approved; Works slated to be completed in 2 years

The Railway Board has cleared the ₹640 crore tender to take up extension of South Central Railway (SCR) Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) from Ghateskar to Raigir near Yadadri, for about 33 km, with the works slated to be completed in two years.

Union Minister for Coal & Mines and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy told at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024) that with the State Government not coming forward to share 2/3rd of the cost, it was decided by the railways to be up on its won as it will be beneficial to the pilgrims travelling to the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple there.

With the MMTS phase two works completed linking twin cities to the suburbs of Umdanagar, R.C. Puram, Medchal, Lingampally and Cherlapalli, the Minister expected ease in traffic conditions with possible lesser load on the already stretched road network.

State govt owes up to ₹800 crore to railways

Mr. Kishan Reddy, also the BJP state president, assured to focus on ‘streamlining’ of the MMTS suburban train services with the railway authorities concerned. He himself will travel on the trains to check for the timings and frequency, he assured in reply to questions about the current running status of the service. Altogether, the State Government owed up to ₹800 crore to the railways as its share of contribution for taking up MMTS, he claimed.

₹32,000 crore worth of works ongoing

The Minister said about ₹32,000 crore railway works are ongoing and many other projects are in the pipeline awaiting either land acquisition or funds share from the Government. Several other works for doubling, tripling and electrification, costing thousands of crores, are being taken up and are in various stages of implementation including major stations development, he added.

Earlier, he along with other MPs from Telangana and Karnataka participated in a meeting held at Rail Nilayam by the SCR, where they had raised several issues pertaining to extension of suburban trains, halts for particular long distance trains, new lines, stations improvement.

MPs - Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), G. Nagesh (Adilabad), K.R. Suresh Reddy (Rajya Sabha), V. Ravichandra (RS), Vamsi Krishna Gaddam (Peddapalli), Arvind Dharmapuri (Nizamabad), R. Raghuram Reddy (Khammam), Radhakrishna (Gulbarga), Sagar Eshwar Khandre (Bidar), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool) and Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) participated. The officials team was led by SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain.