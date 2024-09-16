Railway Board allows re-hiring retired officials as consultants

The Railway Board (RB) has approved ‘re-engagement’ of retired railway officers as ‘consultants’ in the available vacant posts in both junior and senior categories by the zonal General Managers concerned across the country.

In a recent circular issued, the RB acknowledged that zonal railways have been experiencing difficulties because of vacant posts for gazetted officers and the scheme for re-engagement of retired railway officers of those up to 65 years of age has been cleared. The re-appointments will be valid up to December 31, 2026.

Responsibilities of the consultants

The proposal is to give such consultants responsibilities like inspections, supervision, drawing, etc., but not an independent charge or appoint as a head of a unit. They would not have any financial powers and are not authorised to issue any kind of safety certificates.

Such selected ‘consultant’ officers would receive a fixed monthly remuneration arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. There will be no annual increment/percentage increase or Dearness Allowance (DA) during the contract period.

While the vacant posts and requirements from among the retired personnel will be put on the official website, the competency of the official to be chosen as consultant will be based on the past performance, medical fitness and evaluation by a three-member panel to be constituted by the GM concerned of the zone, said the directive.

Re-engaged consultant will not be retained beyond December 31, 2026

Initially, the period of engagement will be only for one year and can be extended based on the requirement. But, no re-engaged consultant will be retained beyond December 31, 2026. Engagement as consultant also cannot be considered as a ‘case of re-employment’.

The ‘re-engaged’ officer will not be entitled to house rent allowance and residential accommodation. However, transport allowance for the purpose of commuting between residence and the place of work will be provided as also TA/DA during official tours.

The consultants will also have to sign an agreement of confidentiality promising not to divulge any information gathered by him/her during the period of assignment related to the organization to anyone who is not authorized to know/have the same.

They are also liable to be ‘discharged immediately’ on joining of selected candidate(s) from UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) or through departmental selection as per the recommendation of head of the department concerned, reads the official directive issued by the RB to the GMs.