Rail section between Lohogad-Washim electrified

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the completion of 45.30 route km of electrification between Lohogad-Washim as part of Akola-Purna electrification project in Maharastra. With this, a continuous stretch of 80 km between Akola - Washim stands electrified, enabling seamless connectivity of rail lines.

Electrification of Akola-Purna section for a distance of 209 km has been sanctioned in 2017-18 with an estimated cost of ₹277 crores. The 34.5 route km section between Akola - Lohogad was completed in March last year and remaining section is 129 km Washim - Hingoli Deccan - Purna where works are progressing, said a press release on Wednesday