Rail projects held up as State fails to pay up

HYDERABAD

16 March 2021 23:08 IST

Future of several projects in TS and AP hangs in balance

If MMTS Phase Two project is a classic case of a joint venture between railways and government caught in a blind alley, there are other cost-sharing projects either moving at a snail’s pace or are stalled. This is due to delays in land acquisition and funds from respective governments of both Telugu states.

Inside Telangana, the 151-km Manoharabad–Kothapalli new line project was cleared in 2006-07 for ₹1,160 crore with government accepting one-third cost and providing land free and free annuity for first five years after commissioning. First section of 32-km Manoharabad-Gajwel is done and railways has allotted ₹325 crore in the current budget.

Parts of around 2,681.73 acres of revenue land and 5.43 acres forest land in Siddipet, Medak, Rajanna Siricilla and Karimnagar handed over, although funds release “is not on par with the expenditure incurred by us”, reveal senior railway officials.

New line project

The 54-km Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli new line project was sanctioned in 2010-11 for ₹928 crore with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) supposed to share costs. While 800.85 acres of the 853.04 acres revenue land and 10.81 forest land was acquired, about ₹618.55 crore is SCCL’s share with ₹267 crore of railways finally allotted now, so officials expect the progress to be quicker.

Akkannapet-Medak is new 17-km line cleared in 2012-13 at ₹118 crore with 50% cost to be borne by the government. Railways has allotted ₹83.6 crore this year and land acquisition has been completed but government funds are yet to be released.

To recap the MMTS phase II 85-km project, it was cleared in 2012-13 at ₹817 crore with the government accepting two-third cost. First section of 5.75 km of Telapur-Ramachandrapuram was commissioned and 12 km of quadrupling between Moula Ali-Ghatkesar completed. Works in Malkajgiri- Bolarum-Medchal and Falaknuma-Umdanagar sections are getting ready.

Railways has allotted ₹10 crore after claiming to have spent more than ₹500 crore whereas the government’s pending payment is more than ₹400 crore. Also, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is nearing completion at Yadadri but extension of MMTS Phase II from Ghatkesar by 33 km is non-starter as the government has been silent on its two-third share of ₹412 crore cost after showing interest.

Andhra’s side

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is also not far behind on this score. Nadikudi–Srikalahasti 309 km new line project was cleared in 2011-12 at ₹2,289 crore with 50% share of government and free land. A 45-km section New Piduguralla-Savalyapuram was completed. However, 5138.94 acres of revenue land is yet to be acquired even if 293.68 acres forest has been taken in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore.

Railways has allotted ₹1144.4 crore, and work began between Gundlakamma-Kanigiri but government funds yet to be come. Kotipalli–Narsapur 57 km new line project was sanctioned in 2000-01 at ₹2,120 crore with 25% government share and land of 911.008 acres. About 40% land acquisition is complete and bridges on Gowthami, Vynatheya and Vasishta rivers are progressing with Railways allotting ₹187 crore, but the only wait is for government funds.

Kadapa-Bengaluru 255-km new line project of 2008-09 at ₹2,706 crore had a 50% government cost-sharing understanding for 205 km in South Central Railway. First 21 km Kadapa–Pendlimarri was commissioned, but land and funds are awaited from government. Vijayawada-Gudivada/ Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram/Narsapur–Nidadavolu doubling and electrification was cleared in 2011-12 for 221 km at ₹1,504 crore with 50% cost to be borne by the government.

An 89-km section between Uppalur -Bhimavaram Town and 35 km Gudivada-Machilipatnam were commissioned. Railways had allotted ₹1,200 crore and was waiting for government funds, said senior officials.