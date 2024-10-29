Rail passengers’ rat complaints meet dead end

Rose and her husband Joseph make their annual sojourn to their native state, Kerala, earlier this year. Their preferred mode was the languid train travel through the one and only Sabari Express. This time, they opted for first class instead of the usual 2AC or 3AC, but their joy was short lived as they had an agonising time with rodents.

The rats not only damaged their two new bags but also food items stored in them. The coupe was reported to have been cleaned six times in the 24-hour journey towards Secunderabad by the maintenance staff who too had noticed the damage.

Despite following the usual complaint route through mails and phone on ‘railmadad’ portal, the couple has got no proper response from the authorities concerned even months later. Not even a phone call to seek details, save for an apathetic mail stating that no rats have been found in the ‘cages’ so his complaint was not valid, and hence, closed!

“I preferred the usual mode of making a complaint rather than take to social media but I am disappointed with the redressal mechanism. It is shocking to note there are no effective anti-rodent control measures. The entire express rake itself was in a pathetic state with old and dilapidated coaches,” say the couple.

A recently retired senior government employee travelling from Hyderabad to Manmad and back by the Manmad Express in the 2AC section along with his wife also experienced the same trouble a few months ago during their journey. “Just as we were about to retire for the night, I was startled to notice rodents freely roaming around in the AC coaches. Immediately, I brought it to the attention of the train attendant concerned. We could not sleep after that,” recalls K. Anand.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials claim that AC coaches are checked every 15 days and general coaches once a month for mitigating the rat menace both on the trains and in the yards. Glue pads are placed to trap rats along with cages and an anti-pest gel is used to kill cockroaches.

Teams equipped with LED lights, insecticide guns and hot air blowers are deployed to eradicate bed bugs too. “Every complaint received is registered, acknowledged and responded to, promptly. A detailed investigation is carried out before the complaint is addressed,” an official said.

But, information on how many complaints are received daily including about the food items supplied by IRCTC on trains and what action has been taken is not available.

