HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad gets ‘Gold Rating’, again

November 01, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

‘Rail Nilayam’ - South Central Railway Headquarters administrative building in Secunderabad has been awarded the prestigious IGBC-Green Existing Building Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The building has been recertified with a ‘Gold Rating’ as it has met all the stipulated requirements and the certification is valid for three years from July 2023, according to an official release issued on Wednesday. Earlier, it received the Gold Rating in December, 2017’

IGBC Gold Rating was achieved for the building by means of undertaking various water conservation and saving measures like wastewater treatment, rain water harvesting, solid waste management, eco-friendly landscaping, electrical energy saving and generation, occupant comforts, building operations and maintenance and others.

GM Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the Hyderabad Division and headquarters officials for maintaining green practices effectively and efficiently, which helped in securing the premier rating, according to the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.