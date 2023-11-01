Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad gets ‘Gold Rating’, again

November 01, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

‘Rail Nilayam’ - South Central Railway Headquarters administrative building in Secunderabad has been awarded the prestigious IGBC-Green Existing Building Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The building has been recertified with a ‘Gold Rating’ as it has met all the stipulated requirements and the certification is valid for three years from July 2023, according to an official release issued on Wednesday. Earlier, it received the Gold Rating in December, 2017’

IGBC Gold Rating was achieved for the building by means of undertaking various water conservation and saving measures like wastewater treatment, rain water harvesting, solid waste management, eco-friendly landscaping, electrical energy saving and generation, occupant comforts, building operations and maintenance and others.

GM Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the Hyderabad Division and headquarters officials for maintaining green practices effectively and efficiently, which helped in securing the premier rating, according to the release.