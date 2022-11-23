Rail connectivity to Siddipet in March: Health Minister Harish

November 23, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that rail connectivity to Siddipet district headquarters would be a reality in March, 2023, and all efforts are being put in that direction.

In a review meeting held with railway and district officials at Siddipet on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that rail connectivity to Duddeda would be ready in the month of January, 2023, and officials would make all efforts to extend it to Siddipet by February ending.

“We have acquired lands totally from State government funds and handed over them to the Railways to lay the railway line. The amount for farmers was paid by the government. The local public representatives should come forward and assist the officials in land acquisition if there is any problem,” said Mr. Harish Rao during the review meeting.

Informing that there was a distance of 16 kilometres from Duddeda to Siddipet, the Railway officials told the Minister that by December the rail connectivity would be completed to Duddeda.

Railway official Janardan, Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy and others have participated in the meeting.