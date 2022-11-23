Rail connectivity to Siddipet in March: Health Minister Harish

November 23, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

 Minister holds review meeting with officials

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao participating in PRTUTS meeting at Gajwel on Sunday | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that rail connectivity to Siddipet district headquarters would be a reality in March, 2023, and all efforts are being put in that direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a review meeting held with railway and district officials at Siddipet on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that rail connectivity to Duddeda would be ready in the month of January, 2023, and officials would make all efforts to extend it to Siddipet by February ending.

“We have acquired lands totally from State government funds and handed over them to the Railways to lay the railway line. The amount for farmers was paid by the government. The local public representatives should come forward and assist the officials in land acquisition if there is any problem,” said Mr. Harish Rao during the review meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Informing that there was a distance of 16 kilometres from Duddeda to Siddipet, the Railway officials told the Minister that by December the rail connectivity would be completed to Duddeda.

Railway official Janardan, Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy and others have participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US