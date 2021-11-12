Raid at publisher of Maoist leader RK’s biography

Hyderabad

12 November 2021 21:50 IST

A printing press at Amberpet, publisher of deceased Maoist leader Ramakrishna’s (RK) biography was raided by Hyderabad city police on Friday.

Police seized over 1,000 copies of RK’s biography, apart from computers, pen drives and stacks of printed paper sheets (unbinded).

Acting on credible information that a book on RK was being printed at Navya Printing Press, a police team raided the premises and found the material. Printing press owner and social activist Sandhya’s husband Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested for allegedly 'supporting' the activities of outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Advertising

Advertising

“They book allegedly contain chapters, incidents, supporting the Maoist ideology and spreading their message,” Additional DCP (East Zone) K. Murlidhar said. He said that press owner Ramakrishna Reddy supported banned outfit’s activities.

Meanwhile, social activist Sandhya said that RK’s wife Sirisha wanted to publish a book on her ‘martyr’ husband and approached her along with Civil Rights Activist Suresh and VIRASAM Pinakapani. “My husband agreed to publish the book. I also requested my husband to publish the book. We don’t know the contents of the book,” Ms.Sandhya said. Mobile phones of the press workers were also seized by the police, she accused. When contacted, a senior officer said that a press conference will be held on Saturday to give details of the raid and seizure.

Ramakrishna passed away on October 14 due to kidney failure.