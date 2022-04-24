Rahul’s visit to OU not political: Jagga Reddy 

He along with student leaders to meet the VC for permission

TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has made it clear that the proposed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University has nothing to do with politics and hoped that the Vice-Chancellor would not deny permission.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy, who is coordinating Mr. Gandhi’s visit to OU, said that he along with some student leaders will meet Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder seeking permission for the meeting. He also appealed to all the student unions to extend their support to Mr. Gandhi’s visit given his role in the formation of the Separate State.

The MLA said it would be a privilege for the Congress leader to visit the University that gave a fillip to the Telangana movement and kept the aspirations of a Separate State burning for a long time. He reminded that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi had agreed to introduce the Separate State Bill in Parliament despite heavy odds only to fulfil the commitment made to the people of Telangana, also moved by the students’ fight.

Mr. Reddy was confident that the visit will enable Mr. Gandhi to interact with a cross-section of people of Telangana including students, teachers and employees in the varsity and try to understand the problems plaguing the State from their perspective. Student leaders Koturi Manavata Roy, Chanagani Dayakar, Keturi Venkatesh, Koppula Pratap Reddy, Gaddam Srinivas and Fisheries Congress chairman Mettu Sai were also present.