Rahul Gandhi’s meeting to be the biggest of Congress in Telangana 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 23, 2022 21:22 IST

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan will coordinate the speech of Mr. Rahul Gandhi, which the party wants to send as a huge message to entire Telangana.

A preparatory meeting of the Telangana Congress was held on Saturday for Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rythu Sangaharshana Yatra’ at Warangal on May 6 where it was decided to conduct it as a the biggest farmers meeting ever of the party.

The meeting was attended by TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu and T. Jayaprakash Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Damodar Rajnarsimha among others.

The meeting decided to review the progress of preparations at Karimnagar, Khammam and Nalgonda districts on April 25, 26 and 27 respectively and mobilise the farmers and party activists from 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in these three districts. Leaders gave suggestions on the content to be delivered through various leaders on issues of farmers, women, Dalits and students and what Congress proposes to do when it comes back to power.

