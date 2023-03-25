ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul’s disqualification unfortunate and undemocratic: Sharmila

March 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Telangana Party president Y. S. Sharmila termed disqualification of Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha as ‘unfortunate and undemocratic’ and also a ‘biased and bizarre’ decision.

In a statement here on Saturday, she termed the disqualification as a black day and expressed shock that, despite having a window of 30 days to present his arguments, this unilateral and cruel step was taken only to settle political scores.

“In a democracy, opposition plays a crucial role in voicing people’s concerns and fighting atrocities of the ruling party. It is a right to freedom and expression and the ruling parties should realise they too will be placed in the same situation as power is not permanent. Constitutional rights should always be placed above political interests. What BJP has unleashed today put a scar on the democratic spirit of the country,” she said adding that it is the duty of all parties to come together and condemn this autocratic acts.

