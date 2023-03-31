Rahul’s disqualification undemocratic: Ponnala

March 31, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Former minister and Congress senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah came down heavily on the BJP at the Centre, accusing that ‘disqualification’ of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

“In the defamation case the court has given time for next level court. But within 24 hours of judgment the Lok Sabha Secretariat hurriedly announced his disqualification which was undemocratic and unconstitutional,” said Mr Laksmaiah, while speaking to reporters here on Friday along with Mr. T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy of the District Congress Committee (DCC).

Terming the action of theUnion Government as political vendetta, he said this was proved with issuing notices for vacating the quarters allotted by the government to him as Lok Sabha member.