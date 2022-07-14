Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter TS in Makthal

Revanth demands KCR to speak to PM Modi for flood relief support

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ beginning on October 2 will enter Telangana at Makthal in Mahabubnagar district and leave the State at Jukkal to enter Nanded in Maharashtra.

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy said at a press conference in New Delhi that the party discussed the details of the yatra that would unite the people who are being divided on religious and casteist lines by the Narendra Modi government. Telangana Congress will make it a huge success involving all sections of people and every wing of the party.

He said Mr. Gandhi would expose how the BJP government was destroying democracy in India and the rising attacks on downtrodden sections. He will discuss with youngsters saving the country from getting ruined by divisive policies of the Modi government. The 150-day yatra will cover 3,600 km across the country.

Attacks KCR

Mr. Reddy attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of concerned more about politics rather than the situation arising out of incessant rains leading to flooding everywhere. He said Kaleshwaram project has been submerged totally and water can’t be lifted for two to three years. The emerging situation proves right what we have been saying on the utility of the project and the corruption involved in it.

The Congress chief urged the Chief Minister to write to the Prime Minister on the losses and ensure that he tours Telangana. Crops in nearly 12 lakh acres have been destroyed this season due to rains and both the State and the Centre should come to the rescue of the farmers. Congress would also write to the Prime Minister to visit the flood affected areas.

Mr. Reddy said he would tour the flood-affected areas as the president of the Telangana Congress while party teams will visit Adilabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Nizamabad districts from July 17 to participate in the flood relief activities.