Rahul to visit Warangal on May 6

The former AICC member to address farmers’ rally

Former AICC chief and Parliament member, Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on May 6 to participate in a farmers' rally and a public meeting at Warangal to ‘expose’ how the TRS government has failed to save the farmers.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the meeting will be organised at Arts College grounds in Warangal and appealed to the farmers and other sections of the society to attend to express their resentments against the government.

Speaking to reporters here along with TPCC campaign committee chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and TPCC working president, Anjan Kumar Yadav, he said Mr. Gandhi will also extend his stay and participate in a series of programmes in Hyderabad on May 7. The details would be finalised soon.

Mr. Gandhi’s schedule was finalised at a meeting of senior Congress leaders held by the AICC in charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore. It was attended by AICC secretaries N.S Bose Raju, Sreenivasan Krishnan, all the party MPs, MLAs, working presidents and other invitees except the Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Mungode MLA, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

The meeting also discussed the organisational activities and stepping up pressure on the government to extend help to the farmers and the youngsters who the leaders argued were let down by the government. The meeting of DCC presidents was held in the evening where inputs from them were sought for strengthening the party. Mr. Tagore took serious exception to some leaders arriving late for the meeting and warned that indiscipline would not be tolerted,

Mr. Revanth Reddy later at the press conference lashed out at the TRS and the BJP saying they were together in cheating the farmers and looting the state. He alleged a scam of ₹3,000 crores in the rice procurement last season as the rice millers were paid money but rice to the tune of 8 lakh quintals to be supplied to the FCI was missing.

He said the Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy himself has revealed this but the BJP government at the Centre is unwilling to enquire and arrest the culprits, who according to Mr. Reddy included TRS leaders. “Why is Kishan Reddy not demanding a CBI enquiry into it when the Centre’s funds were misused,” he asked.

Replying to a query, he warned Minister Puvvada Ajay for allegedly foisting false cases under PD Act against the Congress leaders in Khammam. “His misuse of power has reached intolerable levels and we will not leave him,” he warned.