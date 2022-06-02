Rahul stamp on Chintan Shivir

‘Party first and individual next’ will be the stand, more public meetings with targeted groups

Telangana Congress is laying its roadmap for the next elections that suits the thinking of former AICC chief and Parliament member Rahul Gandhi and it is reflected in the party’s decision to announce the candidates’ names six months before the elections and focus on strengthening the farmers financially and psychologically with a slew of sops.

The resolutions passed after the two-day discussions at Chintan Shivir on the outskirts of the city reflect what Rahul Gandhi revealed at the Warangal Declaration. Announcing the candidates’ names six months before the elections was what Rahul Gandhi promised apart from attracting the sections like SCs and STs that are slowly moving away from Congress.

A major decision of the two-day meeting was to organise exclusive public meetings, like the one held in Warangal for farmers, focussing on the issues related to SCs, Sts, Women and Youngsters. The discussions viewed seriously how the youngsters were not in its kitty and decided to focus on attracting this segment towards the party.

Revealing the details of the two-day discussions, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka along with Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman, Maheshwar Reddy, said the six committees had in-depth discussions on organisation, politics, economics, agriculture, social justice and youth.

He said youngsters would be given priority in all the posts in all the party committees with social justice as a focus even among them.

Mr. Bhatti said the election manifesto will be revealed three months before the election to reach out to each and every person in the state while candidates’ names will be announced six months ahead of the polls so that they can touch each and every voter.

On the agricultural front, the party will provide an interest-free loan of ₹3 lakh to the farmers apart from the support price and bonus for all the crops. Pension to farmers and farm labourers was another decision. Another focus area was to highlight Arogyasri scheme was diluted.

‘No focus on individual’

Mr. Bhatti said the participants including senior leaders wanted that efforts to promote individual image should be curbed and every programme should be collectively taken up in the name of the party. AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and all senior leaders participated in the two-day discussions.