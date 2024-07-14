Rahul, Revanth insulting the same youth who gave them jobs: KTR

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to withdraw his “illogical and indiscriminate comments against the unemployed youth” during an event in JNTU on Saturday. KTR termed the comments as below the stature of a CM.

Speaking to the media after participating in a book release function here on Sunday, he said that two Congress leaders, who were politically unemployed then, had instigated jobless youth against the KCR government before the Assembly elections and promised the moon if the Congress was voted to power.

After the elections, one had become the Chief Minister and another leader at the national level but the unemployed youth, who had fallen into their trap, were left in the lurch, but the two had secured good political employment, he said.

“They went to the coaching centres at Ashok Nagar and promised to fill 2 lakh jobs in one year after formation of Congress government in Telangana,” he said.

Seven months have been completed but not even one job was filled by the incumbent government, except for making false claims about filling 30,000 jobs, whose recruitment process was completed by the previous BRS government and only issuance of appointment letters was due with the implementation of the election code.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy, who became the Chief Minister by going to coaching centres and speaking to the unemployed youth, is insulting the same youth now”, he alleged.

KTR sought to know how the Congress Government would fill 2 lakh jobs in a little over four months as no new notification was issued during the last seven months. Stating that it was not a political issue but that of lakhs of youth, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the Chief Minister take a decision benefiting the youth and keep aside his ego and stop his rant.

Further, Mr. Rama Rao asked the Chief Minister to come out with a white paper on job notifications and job calendar if his government was sincere about the youth. He sought to know how Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Revanth Reddy joined the protest of unemployed youth and asked whether they had appeared for any recruitment test in the past. He also ridiculed the Chief Minister’s comments on D. Motilal Naik who appeared for some recruitment tests already.

