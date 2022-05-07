Rahul pays respects to Damodaram Sanjeevaiah

Pays surprise visit to Telangana Martyrs memorial

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the memorial of the late Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on Saturday and paid tributes to him marking his 50th death anniversary.

He was accompanied by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leaders V. Hanumantha Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, A. Sampath Kumar, Damodar Rajanarasimha and APCC chief Shailajanath. He sat at the memorial for some time and later offered floral tributes.

Before concluding his two-day tour, Mr. Gandhi also paid a surprise visit to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial along with Mr. Revanth Reddy, Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy and Youth leader Anil Kumar Yadav.

Mr. Revanth Reddy explained to him that the construction was going on at a slow pace and was facing a financial crunch due to the ‘callous attitude’ of the government. He said that the construction work picked up only due to the pressure from the Congress party.