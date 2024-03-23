GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul, Kharge to kick off Congress party campaign from Hyderabad in April first week

Telugu version of the party manifesto to be released at the meeting

March 23, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party will kick off its Parliament campaign from Hyderabad with a massive public meeting planned at Tukkuguda on the city outskirts in the first week of April.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will release the Telugu version of the Congress manifesto at the public meeting, which will be its first public meeting after the announcement of election schedule.

The party is planning a massive show as the nation’s eyes would be on it, according to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who finalised the programme along with senior leaders in Hyderabad. Several senior AICC leaders too are expected to participate in the meeting.

