Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Telangana likely in first week of November

Manickam Tagore reviews Munugode poll campaign

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to enter Telangana in the first week of November when the Munugode bypoll campaign would be at its peak.

AICC incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore revealed this to the Congress leaders during his series of meetings with the Munugode Mandal Congress presidents and later with the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. The yatra is likely to enter Telangana in Jogulamba Gadwal district and leave the state in Adilabad district after spending 11 days in the state. Though the official dates are yet to be announced and the schedule yet to be finalised it is estimated that he will spend 11 days in the state.

Mr. Tagore is said to have told them that his yatra would be a boon for Telangana Congress and more so when the party would be at the peak of poll campaign in Munugode, which he said would be great boost if the Congress wins.

On the poll campaign in Munugode, he said the party has prepared a 100-day plan for the poll campaign and it will start from August 20 during the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations. Party’s slogan will be “Mana Munugode Mana Congress” and every house in the constituency will be touched by the Congress workers during these 100 days.

Later, in the DCC presidents meeting he reviewed the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav yatra taken up by the party as a part of the 75th anniversary Independence Day celebrations. He felicitated AICC secretary Sampath Kumar for taking up 197 kms Padayatra during the celebrations in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Party leaders who were active in the yatra in other parts of the state were also felicitated.

To a question, he said Ms. Priyanka Gandhi was aware of the developments in Telangana and it would be great if she comes as the in-charge for Telangana.