Rahul Gandhi’s yatra equated with Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana Congress leaders discuss with Maharashtra leaders arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Telangana Congress leaders discuss with Maharashtra leaders arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has equated the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi with the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi and said this historic event will change the face of politics in the country.

Speaking to reporters here after a discussion with Maharashtra Congress leaders over the route map of the yatra and the coordination efforts, he said it was a great opportunity for this generation of Congress leaders and people to be part of this historic walkathon.

Mr. Reddy said the Maharashtra team had come to Hyderabad to study the arrangements and the need for coordination as the yatra from Telangana would enter Maharashtra. Leaders from both states had also decided to visit Karnataka where Mr. Rahul Gandhi will walk for 22 days before entering Telangana on October 24.

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat said the walkathon was getting a tremendous response as people were disgusted with divisive politics and the strange atmosphere one had to live in these days.

Earlier, the Maharashtra delegation consisting of Bala Saheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan, Yashomati Takur, all MLAs and former Ministers, Netta Desouza, president, All India Mahila Congress, Chandrakant Handore, former Minister, Sonal Patel and Asish Dua, AICC secretaries, and Mohan Joshi, convenor, Bharat Jodo Yatra, met at the residence of S. A. Sampath Kumar, AICC secretary for Maharashtra.

Mr. Revanth Reddy along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders met them at the residence for the discussions.

Later, in the evening, Telangana Congress leaders, including Mr. Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Mahesh Kumar Goud, V. Hanmanth Rao, Challa Narsimha Reddy, and Harkara Venugopal, met DGP M. Mahender Reddy and presented to him the route map of Mr. Gandhi’s yatra requesting adequate security.