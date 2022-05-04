Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be the start of the end of KCR

New Agriculture Policy for Telangana farmers will be announced in Warangal meeting

There is good news for Telangana people with Rahul Gandhi all set to announce the new agriculture policy of the Congress for Telangana, and it will be the start of KCR’s end, believes TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

In an interview, he speaks on Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Congress preparations for elections and why KCR will be voted out.

Q: What will Rahul Gandhi’s visit mean to Congress?

Ans: It is not about Congress alone but of Telangana. Mr. Gandhi will announce a new agriculture policy to be implemented once Congress comes to power and this meeting in Warangal will be remembered for a long time to come. At the same time, the visit will reaffirm party’s strong will to defeat KCR, which is inevitable and this will happen by next April.

Q: What is the basis for your confidence of TRS defeat?

Ans: KCR has always won by projecting a demon to people. In 2014, it was the people of Andhra whom he created as the villains of Telangana looting their resources. In 2018, it was the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into Telangana politics and KCR triggered another wave of hatred against Mr. Naidu to show people that he would re-enter Telangana politics. Now, he doesn’t have any demons to show. So he is trying to create BJP and Modi as demons. But people are smart enough to understand his mischief and won’t fall for his tricks. So that will be the end of KCR.

Q: TRS says it was the only party with Telangana sentiment?

Ans: KCR has lost relevance in Telangana. Yes, there is Telangana sentiment and it will always be, but it is not with KCR anymore. The day KCR hobnobbed with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and had lunch with AP Minister Roja at her house and gave all major contracts to Andhra businessmen, he has lost his Telangana relevance.

Congress has not been in power for 10 years and it has only fought on behalf of the people. As the party that has delivered the promise of Telangana people now see it as the only party that carries the Telangana sentiment.

Q: Telangana will see a multi-cornered contest thus benefitting the TRS is the belief. What is your take?

Ans: Telangana has always seen a multi-cornered contest with Communists, TDP, Congress, BJP, PRP and other smaller parties. But the real contest was always between the ruling party and the one people thought would defeat the ruling party. This time people have decided to throw out the TRS and they will vote for the party that will ensure the defeat of TRS which happens to be the Congress alone. BJP will be seen as an ally of the TRS given its relations over the last 8 years. Entry of Y.S. Sharmila and R.S. Praveen Kumar will only build up anti-TRS mood in the State and that will ultimately benefit the Congress.

Q: Will internal bickerings of Congress undo the positive atmosphere that you are claiming?

Ans: Politics has changed. I am a new entrant in a party of stalwarts who made huge contributions to the party and the State. Like cricket has transformed into a game of aggression from test cricket to T20s, politics has also changed with people preferring aggressive leaders to take on the rulers. Perhaps, the party high command thought I am aggressive they have appointed me as the TPCC chief, and I will take all the stalwarts along with me in this fight.

Q: Who will be the face of Congress in the elections?

Ans: The symbol of Congress will be the face and the assurance it gives to everyone will be the face. Individuals don’t matter much as it is the party that people look at finally to defeat the TRS.