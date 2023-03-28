Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was not because of his remarks but for his uncomfortable questions on Modi in Parliament: Ashok Chavan

March 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan alleged criminal intention behind the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament membership going by the chronology of the case events and the enthusiasm shown beyond the jurisdiction limits of his remarks linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s surname with some ‘criminals’ sharing the same surname.

At a press conference here, Mr. Chavan wondered how a case was registered in Surat in Gujarat when the remarks on the criminality of some persons were made in Karnataka in 2019. The case was filed by a BJP MLA in Surat and the verdict comes in his favour when he is not even the affected person and staying in a separate State.

Explaining the chronology of the events, he said Rahul Gandhi made an election speech in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019. BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a complaint in Surat in Gujarat though he was in no way an affected party. The same person moves the Court and gets a stay on his complaint on March 7, 2022.

After almost a year the BJP leader again moves the court on February 16, 2023 to withdraw the stay on the complaint and within a month the trial court in Surat convicted Rahul Gandhi. During this period, Mr. Rahul Gandhi raised some uncomfortable questions in Parliament on the “Adani Scam” cornering the Prime Minister and questioning his silence. One can easily understand who was behind all this, he said.

Mr. Chavan said the BJP was desperate to divert attention from the Adani issue as Rahul Gandhi is questioning how and where did the ₹20,000 crore come into Adani Group companies but there is no answer. Mr. Gandhi’s voice has also been suppressed in Parliament with the speech expunged from the Lok Sabha records. An audience with the Speaker too did not yield any result.

The former Maharashtra CM also said the BJP government owes an explanation to the country on the money from SBI and LIC invested in Adani companies. Neither the government wants to respond nor the Speaker, he said.

He also ridiculed the OBC bogey being raised linking Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on economic criminals like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Are they OBCs, he asked, and said they suddenly remember this OBC issue after four years. “Wasn’t it Rahul Gandhi who stood with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws forcing PM Modi to withdraw? Weren’t they from all castes and communities.”

He alleged that criticising the government’s policies is being criminalised in the country using some laws. Even the US and UK had similar laws but they made amendments after realising how they were being misused to suppress the opponents.

Mr. Chavan welcomed the support of the Opposition parties on the disqualification saying they realised how dangerous the country was turning into. Congress was not looking for political mileage or political realignment from this case while welcoming the support. We will fight it out legally as well going to the people.

KCR confused

To a question, Mr. Chavan said though Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao had condemned the disqualification his stand is not yet clear on whether to work with the Congress or with the BJP. To another question on BRS planning to contest in Maharashtra, he said KCR was welcome to contests anywhere as an Indian citizen. “He has already come twice to my own constituency and he is welcome.”