Rahul Gandhi to restart Bharat Jodo Yatra from Makthal today after Deepavali break

He will reach Hyderabad on November 1

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 27, 2022 07:47 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Pada Yatra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will restart at Makthal in Narayanpet district on Thursday after a three-day break.

Mr. Gandhi entered Telangana from Karnataka crossing the Krishna river on Sunday and halted it for a three-day Deepavali break. He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi before flying back to Hyderabad.

Rousing reception to Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Party sources said Mr. Gandhi will be staying at Makthal on Wednesday night and restart the Telangana leg of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra from Thursday morning at 6.30 a.m. from Makthal town.

He will cover Bondalkunta village and later address a street corner meeting at Gunmukla village Cross, and rest at Marikal for the day. The next day the walkathon will continue and cover Goplapurkalan, Devarkadra, Oblaipalle, Dharmapur, Yenugonda, Jedcharla and Mahabubnagar.

Mr. Gandhi will enter Hyderabad city on November 1 and will hoist the national flag at Charminar and also address a street corner meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace road. Entire state leadership including TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, Parliament member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and Madhu Yaskhi Goud are likely to accompany him during the Telangana leg. Some may move out for campaigning in Munugode for some time before joining him.

