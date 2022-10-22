Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana today

The Congress leader will cross Krishna river from Raichur to enter Gudebellur in Mahabubnagar district

After 45 days of his Bharat Jodo Yatra covering four Southern States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on Sunday morning at Gudebellur in Mahabubnagar district after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.

A massive turnout of the Congress cadre is expected to greet him on the Telangana side as he crosses the bridge on the Krishna river early in the morning and enters into Gudebellur. The party has made elaborate arrangements to welcome its leader as it plans to make it a bigger show than Mr Gandhi has seen in Karnataka, where it was dubbed as super-success.

However, Mr. Gandhi will walk for a few kilometres on Sunday before breaking it at 11 a.m. and fly back to New Delhi for Deepavali and attend the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s swearing-in ceremony. The yatra will resume on October 27 morning from Gudebellur.

According to the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who is in Makthal to review the arrangement, Mr. Gandhi will walk for 375 kms in Telangana in 16 days covering covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies. He said November 4 will be a one-day general break and the yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Mr. Gandhi will walk for 20-25 kms a day and thousands are expected to join him. En route he will participate in corner meetings and also meet leaders of various communities, students and personalities from fields like sports, business and entertainment.

The party is also making arrangements for a massive public meeting at Necklace Road, most probably on November 1. During his halt at Charminar, Mr. Gandhi will also offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple. Visit to prayer halls and mosques are also on the list. The State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the journey in Telangana.