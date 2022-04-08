Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana

Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 08, 2022 22:33 IST

Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana at the end of April to participate in the party protests being organised against the state government on paddy procurement, TPCC chief, A. Revanth Reddy said.

He revealed this in a meeting of the party leaders that reviewed the party protests at Vidyut Soudha and the Civil Supplies office apart from laying siege to the Collectorates on the paddy procurement issue. He said the party should continue the heat on the government till the farmers produce was procured.

Mr. Reddy also said the party leaders should continue to expose the ‘nexus’ between the BJP and the TRS on the paddy procurement through a series of programmes as both the parties were escaping from their responsibility by engaging in a fake duel. Senior leaders Damodar Rajnarsimha, J. Geetha Reddy, Shabbir Ali, G. Chinna Reddy, Konda Surekha, Anjan Kumar Yadav, M. Kodanda Reddy, T. Rammohan Reddy and Elete Maheshwar Reddy were among present.