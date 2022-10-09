Rahul Gandhi to pay respects to Indira Gandhi at Necklace Road on death anniversary

Venkata Reddy to campaign in Munugode

Rahul Gandhi will pay respects to his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s statue at the Necklace Road on October 31 – the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy said that a programme will be held at Necklace Road to remember Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and Mr. Rahul Gandhi will participate in it. The Congress MP, who is on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Telangana at 7 a.m. on October 23 at Makthal. The final route map of the yatra will be revealed in a few days.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy will participate in the Munugode by-poll in support of the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi and the party high command is on the job, Mr. Revanth Reddy said after a meeting with the AICC Secretaries on Sunday.

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who were also in the meeting said the party MP will campaign in the by-poll and there is no reason for people to believe that he won’t. Mr. Uttam Reddy ridiculed Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claims that two Congress MPs would leave the party soon and said there are no coverts in the party and Mr. Rao should not spread fake news being a Minister.

Mr. Vikramarka said Mr. Venkata Reddy will work for the victory of the Congress candidate. He said no one in the party demanded action against the MP for staying away from the party campaign. “I am not aware of it,” he said.

Stating that the Congress leaders would work unitedly in Munugode, Mr. Revanth Reddy said all the senior leaders will be in Munugode till October 14 in the campaign. He said Congress would win the poll as the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s claims of development if he resigned proved to be a lie.

Later, in the evening, Mr. Revanth Reddy addressed several roadside meetings in the constituency and urged the women voters to elect the only woman in the fray. Ms. Sravanthi would be their voice in the Assembly and would raise women’s issues. The TRS and BJP candidates are fooling people with an election thrust on them for no reason, he said.

Speaking at People’s Pahad and Devulamma Nagaram during his campaign, he said the TRS government did not induct a single woman in the Cabinet in its first term, insulting half of the population represented by women. “Hundreds of crores are being spent to defeat a woman in the contest. Are the TRS and the BJP so afraid of women power,” he asked.

He also criticised the BJP candidate, Mr. Rajgopal Reddy urging people to ‘kill’ Congress. “Is it for Congress making him MLC, MLA and also an MP,” he asked and said the people of Munugode have realised how their self-respect was bargained by Mr. Rajagopal Reddy for a contract and bringing a by-poll. People did not get any development while a few leaders became richer, he alleged.