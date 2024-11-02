GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi to join caste survey meeting in Telangana on Nov 5

MLC Mahesh Goud said that the Congress party was for the distribution of wealth according to the ratio of the population, as it will also ensure that the wealth reaches the ignored sections

Updated - November 02, 2024 04:35 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and TPCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy are addressing a press conference on November 2, 2024.

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi will be in Hyderabad on November 5 to give a boost to the ongoing household caste and economic survey in Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Mr. Gandhi will participate in the suggestions being taken on the caste survey from the stakeholders by the TPCC at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally. He said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has also been invited and he may accept the invitation.

Also Read: 21,000 enumerators across GHMC region for caste census

In a way, Mr. Gandhi’s presence at the meeting in Telangana will be seen as his stamp of approval for the ongoing process that was taken up to collect the data for finalising reservations in the local body elections in Telangana.

Mr. Gandhi is a strong votary of the caste census in the country and has been propagating the idea in his meetings across the country.

Caste census in TG should be a role model: Revanth Reddy

Mr. Mahesh Goud said that the Congress party was for the distribution of wealth according to the ratio of the population as it will also ensure that the wealth reaches the ignored sections. He said the meeting on November 5 was a result of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his decision to take the views of intellectuals, student leaders and leaders of caste associations. He asked every Congress worker to be part of the ongoing survey.

Also Read: Govt. urged to establish independent caste survey commission 

Rejecting BJP Legislative Party (BJPLP) leader Maheshwar Reddy’s comments on the term of Chief Minister, he ridiculed it as a fantasy of Mr. Maheshwar Reddy. Mr. Revanth Reddy will complete his full term and it was better for Mr. Maheshwar Reddy to realise his position and respect in the BJP party.

