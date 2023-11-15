Rahul Gandhi to address five meetings on November 17

November 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is coming back to Telangana for election campaigning on November 17. He will address street-corner meetings and roadshows in five constituencies on a single day.

Mr. Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on Friday morning and leave for campaigning in Pinapaka, Narsampet, Warangal East, Warangal West and Rajendra Nagar constituencies. He will begin with a roadshow and street-corner meeting in Pinapaka and then move to Narsampet to address similar meetings. He will then take up a padayatra in the neighbouring Warangal East and Warangal West constituencies.

The Congress leader will come back to Hyderabad by helicopter in the evening and address a meeting at Rajendra Nagar constituency on the city outskirts. Later, he will fly back to New Delhi.