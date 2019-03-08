Rahul Gandhi to address Congress workers today

AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting at a Convention Centre in the city is likely to rejuvenate the Congress cadre who are dejected by the loss in the Assembly polls and the developments thereafter with some MLAs defecting from the party.

Party leaders hope that his presence in Telangana will help the Congress leaders and the cadre to face the Parliament elections more confidently. Mr. Gandhi is likely to confine himself to explaining the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme and the employment generation scheme to be implemented if the UPA is voted to power.

Local issues

However, the local leaders, including TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, will target the TRS government here and how it was clandestinely helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior leader said.

Mr. Gandhi will land at Shamshabad Airport at 4.15 p.m. and will address the Congress workers from 4.30 to 6 p.m. He will leave by a special flight to Delhi.