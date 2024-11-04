GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi to address Congress leaders today

Updated - November 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and also leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress workers on Tuesday in the city as the Telangana government starts his idea of a caste census through a caste survey to determine the number people belonging to the Backward Classes.

Mr. Gandhi is likely to give a direction to the party leaders and workers on the need and the way for their role in the caste survey that is being taken up by the government through 85,000 government employees from November 6 to 30. He will be in the city for only one hour given his tight schedule in the light of elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and also the bypoll in Waynad, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi is contesting after he resigned. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior leaders will participate.

The Congress party is making huge arrangements to welcome Mr. Gandhi as it is his first visit to Telangana after Mr. Mahesh Goud took over as the TPCC president. Mr. Goud, along with Industries Minister D. Sreedhar Babu and senior police officials , reviewed the arrangements at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally where Mr. Gandhi will speak.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.