Rahul Gandhi to address Congress leaders today

Congress leader and also leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress workers on Tuesday in the city as the Telangana government starts his idea of a caste census through a caste survey to determine the number people belonging to the Backward Classes.

Mr. Gandhi is likely to give a direction to the party leaders and workers on the need and the way for their role in the caste survey that is being taken up by the government through 85,000 government employees from November 6 to 30. He will be in the city for only one hour given his tight schedule in the light of elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and also the bypoll in Waynad, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi is contesting after he resigned. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior leaders will participate.

The Congress party is making huge arrangements to welcome Mr. Gandhi as it is his first visit to Telangana after Mr. Mahesh Goud took over as the TPCC president. Mr. Goud, along with Industries Minister D. Sreedhar Babu and senior police officials , reviewed the arrangements at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally where Mr. Gandhi will speak.