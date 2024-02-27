GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi speaks for common man, BJP evokes religion for politics: Jagga Reddy

KTR should know MLAs elect the CM and not people

February 27, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday.

TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

It is the responsibility of Telangana to ensure that Congress wins 17 Parliament seats for the political sacrifices made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for Telangana, said State Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Telangana can play a major role in ensuring the formation of a Congress-led government at the Centre or else people have to bear with fake promises and emotional blackmail of the BJP for the next five years.

Attacking the BJP, he said even after 10 years, they are asking for votes only on religious sentiments rather than their performance. “Can Mr. Modi ask for votes on the number of jobs he has given or the inflation that has hit every person in the country making their daily life miserable,” he asked.

He challenged Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to seek votes based on rising prices. Instead of taking about Lord Rama every time, the BJP should also talk about high prices of fuel and essential commodities. “Should we think of Modi and his failure to control the prices and corruption before voting,” he asked in response to Mr. Kishan Reddy’s statement that people should think of Modi before voting in Parliament elections.

He said Rahul Gandhi speaks about relevant issues like price rise and social upliftment of the people instead of playing with the emotions of people.

Referring to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s comment that Congress would not have won even 30 seats in the State Assembly elections and been voted to power if A. Revanth Reddy had been named Chief Minister candidate, the Congress leader said, “Mr. Rama Rao doesn’t have any clue of politics and he enjoyed as a Minister in the previous government as he was just the son of K. Chandrasekhar Rao.”

