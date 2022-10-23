Rahul Gandhi not to visit Bhagyalakshmi temple: Jairam Ramesh

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 23, 2022 20:29 IST

Former Union Minister and MP Jairam Ramesh clarified that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar during his visit to the city as a part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said that Mr. Gandhi was not averse to visiting religious places and he visited Mantralayam recently during his walkathon in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “But, given the controversy over this temple in Hyderabad, he will not be visiting it,” he clarified.

