Rahul Gandhi helps women who fell during his yatra

Rahul Gandhi seems to practice what he has been preaching about throughout his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and his genuine concern for two women who fainted in the yatra on Wednesday was a pointer to it.

While massive crowds continued to throng the route on the eighth day of the yatra that passed through high-traffic zones of the city, two women who were trying to get close to him and interact fell down as the crowds pushed them during the march. A concerned Mr. Gandhi helped the two women rise asking the people to give them some space so that they could get up and walk. One of them fainted briefly unable to take pressure from the crowds, even as others also tripped and fell.

Mr. Gandhi helped her stand up while asking others to move away so that they got some fresh air. Later, he personally picked up the footwear of one of the women and handed it over to her and comforted her with a hug. When another lady complained of an injury to her, he gave an affectionate hug to her while thanking them for being part of the yatra.

The local Congress leaders used the picture of Mr. Gandhi picking up the footwear and intrapolated it with the picture of BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay carrying the footwear of Home Minister, Amit Shah during his visit to the State a few months ago. The video was shared widely with the Congress leaders saying respecting women was the culture that Congress respected.

Film actor joins yatra

Earlier in the day, actor Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra and walked along with Mr. Gandhi for about 10 km. The Bollywood celebrity, who is also the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, was seen waving to people who greeted her in the foot march.

Plays Cricket

Mr. Gandhi left some memorable moments for the fifth class student, Yashovardhan with whom he played cricket briefly at Patancheru. After bowling a few balls, he autographed the bat and kissed him saying “well played”. The boy also submitted a letter with a request to take up the high fees being collected by private schools.