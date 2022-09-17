Rahul Gandhi greets people of State

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day.’

“For the sake of land, for devotion, for liberation of slavery chains..

Starting with Telangana farmer’s struggle...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Achieved with the help of Indian Army...

Telangana people kissed the tricolour flag on this auspicious day..

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hoping to keep the same spirit for ever..

Greeting to all Telangana people...” said Mr. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet.

Poster launched

Meanwhile, urging the voters of Munugode to vote for the Congress to save democracy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has launched ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshanakai Padabhivandanam’ poster at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The poster was designed by NSUI.

Protests held

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to provide 2 crore jobs per year as promised during election campaign, Hyderabad Youth Congress observed ‘National Unemployment Day’ on Saturday, the birthday of Mr. Modi. The Youth Congress activists sold samosa and cleaned roads near Charminar in old city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app