Rahul Gandhi can’t be silenced with fabricated cases: Telangana Congress

July 12, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders turned out in large numbers at the ‘Maun Satyagraha’ being held at Gandhi Bhavan to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hatching a conspiracy to keep their leader out of politics fearing the growing popularity of the Congress leader.

The leaders who attended the Satyagraha included AICC Secretaries Mansoor Ali Khan and A. Sampath Kumar, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy,MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu and T. Jayaprakash Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanmanth Rao, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, Mallu Ravi and Sricilla Rajaiah, TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav, former minister Shabbir Ali and PCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

The leaders lambasted the BJP government at the Centre and said Mr. Modi was afraid of Mr. Gandhi exposing his connections with some businessmen taking undue favours. The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success was giving sleepless nights to BJP leaders who had hatched a conspiracy to dig out an old case. The quantum punishment given had surprised the nation, they said.

Extending their support to Mr. Gandhi, Congress leaders Sreedhar Babu, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy and A. Sampath Kumar said the party would not be cowed down by such actions. They appealed to the country to see how democracy was taken for a ride under the Modi government and realise the dangers it posed to country’s future.

