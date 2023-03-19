Rahul Gandhi can’t be silenced using police: Ponnala

March 19, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah ridiculed the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi Police over his interactions with women in Srinagar who complained to him that they were being raped.

“Why is the Modi government so active in seeking details of the women who interacted with Mr. Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and ignoring media reports on thousands of rape cases in the country,” he asked at a press conference here on Sunday.

“Such ridiculous and cowardly act of Mr. Modi and his team through the Delhi Police is nothing but to threaten Mr. Gandhi. But he won’t be silenced by such threats and will continue to raise the anti-people acts of the government,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that police should also issue notices to Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who had claimed they had evidence of corruption against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “They repeatedly claim evidence against KCR but why aren’t they asking the police to issue notices to him and take action,” he asked.

He also asked as to why the police were not issuing notices to “Modi’s friend Adani” despite knowing about the ‘‘loot and evidence available”. The entire country is demanding action against Mr. Adani but the police don’t act. “Frustration of Mr. Modi is clearly visible when the police serves notice to Mr. Gandhi seeking details of women who met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra a couple of months ago,” he added.

“Why is the Delhi Police more enthusiastic when this is disclosed in Srinagar? This is a conspiracy by the BJP government at the Centre to embarrass Mr. Gandhi but they won’t succeed,” he said.