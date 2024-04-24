Rahul Gandhi, Asad from Aurangzeb school of thought: Anurag Thakur

April 24, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of being from the “Aurangzeb school of thought with democracy on their lips but Shariah in their hearts”.

“Is Rahul Gandhi the ‘B’ team of Owaisi or Owaisi the ‘B’ team of Rahul Gandhi? Is Rahul Gandhi a peddler of Owaisi’s communal agenda? Just like Mr. Gandhi was defeated by a woman in Amethi, Mr. Owaisi will be defeated by our party candidate, Madhavi Latha, this time. Mr. Owaisi has been missing in action ever since she entered the fray. The time to cut the kite’s string has come,” he said.

Unleashing a no-holds-barred rhetoric against the Congress at a press conference at the BJP office on Wednesday, Mr. Thakur accused Mr. Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi of being silent about their party councillor’s demand for a CBI probe into the murder of his daughter due to ‘Love Jihad’ in Karnataka.

“How many more daughters will be sacrificed in the name of ‘Love Jihad’?,” he questioned, reading out names of victims and the accused. “Did they not shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Karnataka Assembly? The bomb blast accused were sheltered in Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Can our daughters be safe or future of our country be safe with appeasement politics?,” he asked.

The BJP leader claimed that the Modi Government did not discriminate against any citizen based on their religion or caste but the Congress party is “bent on destroying ‘Sanatana Dharma’. They had opposed Ram Temple and called Ram Setu fictional. The EVM beeps will give an answer to such beef-eating people.”

The Minister also repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the Congress will snatch away the property and hard-earned money of citizens for distribution with their “appeasement and vote politics”. “After being involved in various scams when in power, the family driven party wants to hand over the political reigns to their own bloodline but rob the people of their property. Their manifesto states they they will check your bank accounts, land and property to give it away to their vote banks,” he charged.

The Minister also said that technocrat Sam Pitroda has been Mr. Gandhi’s mentor, guide and philosopher and earlier, Rajiv Gandhi has been propagating inheritance tax, which was nothing but ‘robbery tax’. “Think about it. If they come to power by any chance, they will loot your property,” he added.

About Telangana, Mr. Thakur accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “emptying the treasury” and the Congress government of being “totally dependent on the Centre for implementing promises.” “We too were in the same position when we came to power in 2014 but we have now become the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.

Mr. Thakur had earlier participated in a roadshow with Ms. Madhavi Latha before she filed her papers.