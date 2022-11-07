Rahul Gandhi accuses TRS govt. of privatising health, education sectors

ADVERTISEMENT

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the TRS government of privatising the education and health sector in the State and said that poor people are unable to get treatment in public health facilities even for small health problems such as seasonal diseases since the facilities are completely neglected.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Menur in Madnur mandal of Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district on Monday, he cited an example of a small boy who participated in his Bharat Jodo Yatra for some time and whose father did not participate in the padayatra due to his illness. He stated that the boy’s father had dengue but was unable to get treatment due to lack of facilities in government hospitals and at the same time he had no money to visit private hospitals.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra completed the Telangana leg on Monday and entered Maharashtra in the evening. In Telangana, the padayatra went on for 12 days practically and 16 days technically, covering a distance of 375 km. Before entering Maharashtra territory, Mr. Gandhi addressed a rally with several AICC, TPCC and local leaders attending it.

Mr. Gandhi said all the farmers with whom he had interacted during the padayatra in Telangana had said that they were not getting remunerative price for any of their produce. He assured that the Congress government, once it was installed in the State after the next elections, would ensure support price to all crops and write off all farm loans as the UPA-I government did by writing off ₹72,000 debt of farmers in 2004.

He also alleged that the TRS government was not implementing the Tribal Act that was made by UPA government and was snatching tribals’ lands every day. Once formed, the Congress government would return the entire land that was taken over by the State government, he promised.

Mr. Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading violence, fear, hatred, divisive politics and criticised its policies such as demonetisation, GST and anti-farm laws. He said his Bharat Jodo Yatra was against all of them and to unite people as Telangana people did to achieve statehood in spite of facing adversities.

President of TPCC A. Revanth Reddy asked why the students, unemployed youth, farmers and intellectuals were keeping silent although the TRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to deliver any of the promises made during the statehood movement and sought to know whether they had mortgaged their self-respect. Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Mod. Ali Shabbir and others also spoke.

Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal, T. Subbirami Reddy, Manickam Tagore, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy and others participated.