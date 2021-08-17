Telangana

Rahul Bojja transferred to CMO

Scheduled Castes Development Department secretary Rahul Bojja has been transferred and posted as secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

The order comes a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the public meeting at Huzurabad that Mr. Rahul Bojja would be posted as secretary in the CMO. The official would continue to hold full additional charge as Scheduled Castes Development Department secretary, the order said.


