Rahul biggest buffoon: KCR

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has described Congress president Rahul Gandhi as “biggest buffoon in the country” and an asset to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Hinting that the TRS and other rival parties of Congress will gain from the tactics of Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Rao reminded at a press conference here how the Congress scion hugged the hugging of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress scion and winked his winking at colleagues in Parliament a few months ago.

Mr. Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress empire, of which his party leaders “became slaves. Let us not become slaves to New Delhi”. Mr. Rao said the Congress leaders were in euphoria that the party would return to power at the Centre but the fact was that it was in no position to win at least 20 seats in any of the States. Accusing Congress of forcing elections on people in Telangana by carrying out a campaign against TRS government which forced him to dissolve the Assembly, Mr. Rao said the intolerance of Congress leaders is was not undesirable. They resorted to levelling hollow charges against the government while the State developed with a revenue growth of 17.17% in the last four years. Not a single charge was proved.

He recalled that the TRS had assumed power in 2014 on a call to people to keep away corrupt and inefficient parties. as it could hamper development of the State. The people responded positively and were also convinced later that the TRS could deliver. This was reflected in the victory of TRS candidates in by-elections to Palair and Narayankhed Assembly seats that were held by Congress MLAs.

He described Congress as “villain number one” of Telangana as it “betrayed” Telangana by merging erstwhile Hyderabad State with Andhra in 1956. Then, M. Channa Reddy as President of Telangana Praja Samiti that had 11 MPs merged the party with Congress.

The Congress rode to power both at Centre and State in 2004 elections solely because of its alliance with TRS. It was time that the Congress was shunned and people were waiting to show it the door in coming elections.