Ragpicker dies after chemical explosion

February 27, 2022 13:49 IST

Video footage from surveillance cameras is being analysed to identify the person who dumped the waste without taking precautions, according to the DCP.

A ragpicker was killed after a plastic bag she tried to open exploded on the street of Katedan Industrial Area, Mailardevpally in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) R. Jagadishwar Reddy, the plastic bag picked up by the victim, Susheela, contained an unknown chemical substance (industrial waste) which exploded and resulted in her death. The incident took place around 8.45 a.m. and within a few minutes police rushed to the spot and secured the location.

“First, the plastic bag caught fire and within no time it blew off. The impact of the explosion was such that Susheela’s hand was severed and she died on the spot,” he said.

As part of their routine, the victim along with her husband Rangamuni, residents of Nandanavan of L. B. Nagar, went to Katedan industrial area in their autorickshaw to collect plastic waste and industrial scrap. The couple were collecting the scrap on each side of the road.

“The plastic bag was identified, and the teams are analysing the video footage of the surveillance cameras in the area to identify the person who dumped the waste there without taking any precautions,” Mr. Reddy said.

A case was registered and a probe is on. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.