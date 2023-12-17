GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raghuram Rajan discusses TS economic situation with CM

Former RBI Governor calls on Revanth Reddy

December 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Focussing his attention on the State’s financial situation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday.

The Chief Minister explained to Mr. Rajan Telangana’s current economic condition and discussed the strategies that need to be adopted for accelerated growth.

Mr. Rajan met the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence on Sunday and shared his experiences in the field of economics.

Mr. Rajan, a former chief financial advisor to Union Government, is said to have made suggestions for improving the economic situation of the State, according to an official press release.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and CMO Secretary V. Seshadri were present.

