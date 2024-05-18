ADVERTISEMENT

Raghunandan Rao urges DGP to conduct an independent inquiry against BRS candidate Venkata Rami Reddy  

Published - May 18, 2024 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD: 

The Hindu Bureau

M. Raghunandan Rao, former MLA and BJP’s Candidate for Medak Parliament seat. File | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

M. Raghunandan Rao, former MLA and BJP candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, urged Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta to conduct an independent inquiry by appointing a senior IPS officer to investigate all criminal cases against P. Venkata Rami Reddy, MLC and MP candidate from the BRS party from the Medak, in the interest of justice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a formal complaint submitted to the DGP on Saturday, Mr. Rao alleged that P. Venkata Rami Reddy and his accomplices are involved in several criminal cases, including Cr.No. 243 of 2024 of P.S. Panjagutta and Cr.No. 161 of 2024 of P.S. Chegunta (bribing voters in parliamentary elections). He also accused Mr. Reddy of amassing illegal wealth, which his family’s company, Raj Pushpa Constructions, has invested in various projects worth hundreds of crores. 

The complaint cited a case from Panjagutta Police Station, wherein P. Radha Kishan Rao, a DCP and one of the accused in the Phone tapping case, reportedly confessed on March 29, 2024, to his close association with Mr. Reddy. 

Further accusations involve Sara Sai Kiran, a Sub-Inspector of the Police Task Force, who reportedly stated that he was instructed by DCP Radha Kishan Rao to distribute money on behalf of Rami Reddy and Raj Pushpa Constructions. Additionally, another confession by Radha Kishan Rao on March 9, 2024, allegedly reiterates Mr. Reddy’s involvement in funding the BRS party during elections. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Raghunandan Rao claimed that despite substantial evidence, no action was taken against Mr. Reddy, which he argues sends a concerning message of immunity to the public. He calls for an independent inquiry by a senior IPS officer into the criminal activities of Rami Reddy and his associates, emphasising the need for justice and the enforcement of the rule of law. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US