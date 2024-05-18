Raghunandan Rao urges DGP to conduct an independent inquiry against BRS candidate Venkata Rami Reddy  

M. Raghunandan Rao, former MLA and BJP candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, urged Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta to conduct an independent inquiry by appointing a senior IPS officer to investigate all criminal cases against P. Venkata Rami Reddy, MLC and MP candidate from the BRS party from the Medak, in the interest of justice.

In a formal complaint submitted to the DGP on Saturday, Mr. Rao alleged that P. Venkata Rami Reddy and his accomplices are involved in several criminal cases, including Cr.No. 243 of 2024 of P.S. Panjagutta and Cr.No. 161 of 2024 of P.S. Chegunta (bribing voters in parliamentary elections). He also accused Mr. Reddy of amassing illegal wealth, which his family’s company, Raj Pushpa Constructions, has invested in various projects worth hundreds of crores.

The complaint cited a case from Panjagutta Police Station, wherein P. Radha Kishan Rao, a DCP and one of the accused in the Phone tapping case, reportedly confessed on March 29, 2024, to his close association with Mr. Reddy.

Further accusations involve Sara Sai Kiran, a Sub-Inspector of the Police Task Force, who reportedly stated that he was instructed by DCP Radha Kishan Rao to distribute money on behalf of Rami Reddy and Raj Pushpa Constructions. Additionally, another confession by Radha Kishan Rao on March 9, 2024, allegedly reiterates Mr. Reddy’s involvement in funding the BRS party during elections.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao claimed that despite substantial evidence, no action was taken against Mr. Reddy, which he argues sends a concerning message of immunity to the public. He calls for an independent inquiry by a senior IPS officer into the criminal activities of Rami Reddy and his associates, emphasising the need for justice and the enforcement of the rule of law.

