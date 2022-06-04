Raghunandan Rao releases video in rape case

Says one of the accused is son of MIM MLA

Giving a new twist to the police claim’s that kin of any MLA was not involved in the minor girl’s rape, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dubbak, M. Raghunandan Rao released a video alleging that a young man seen in it with the girl was the son of an MIM MLA.

The release of the video caught the police by surprise and senior officials of special branch, intelligence and law and order immediately huddled in a meeting at Jubilee Hills police station to study how the MLA would have accessed the video clipping. Later, an official asked the electronic media not to air the clipping as the victim was a minor.

At a press conference, Mr. Raghunandan Rao termed the police claims that no member of any MLA was involved false and asked what would the police now say about the video evidence. He said he was well aware of the Supreme Court guidelines on divulging details of the rape case victims and said the girl’s face was masked.

Mr. Rao said that even if the girl was not resisting the moves by the boy seen in the video, the severity of the crime was no less since she was a minor. He asked why was the police trying to save the MLA’s son and asked DCP Joel Davis to come clean on the identity of the accused. “On what basis did the DCP come to the conclusion that MLA’s son was not involved without looking into the evidence,” he asked.

The Dubbak MLA said that none of the boys seen in the Benz car were booked or arrested so far while youngsters following in another car were being named by the police. “This clearly reflects the police officers’ intention and that is why a CBI inquiry is needed to assure people of fair investigation,” he said. He said the evidence available with him would be submitted to the officers and the Court whenever it was needed.

He asked the Chief Minister to seek the inquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court requesting the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court N.V. Ramana Rao to spare one if the State government doesn’t have faith in CBI.

The BJP MLA also alleged that efforts were on to send the accused to other countries and according to his information some culprits have already left India while some others are making plans to leave the country and come back once the heat subsides as they were confident of the government diluting the case.

Objecting to the police threats to people questioning their laxity, including him, he said he had to come out with details to send a message to the police that people of Telangana were not afraid to speak truth and question the injustice.

Sanjay writes to CM

Meanwhile, the BJP state president wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking CBI inquiry as fingers are being raised at the involvement of kin of public representatives. He alleged that police were trying to save the accused and also demanded that all the pubs be closed immediately.