RAF to stay in Bhainsa till elections

The company strong Rapid Action Force, 120 personnel, and seven platoons of Telangana State Special Police, 25 personnel in each platoon, will stay in Bhainsa town to ensure that the election to local Municipality is peaceful. The RAF and the TSSP are in addition to the local force participating in election bandobast in the communal violence hit town.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju told The Hindu on Saturday that the the RAF would keep patrolling the area and other forces will man pickets in strategic locations. He said pickets have been placed in all bylanes including the ones which saw violent incidents taking place.

As three wards have seen unanimous election, election will be held only in 23 wards where voters will exercise their franchise in 66 polling station. All the polling stations have been declared as critical after the violence.

Meanwhile, the SP told a press conference at Nirmal district headquarters town that police bandobast has been put in place for election to Nirmal and Khanapur municipalities also. There are a total of 52 wards in these urban local bodies.

Mr. Raju warned rumour mongers of stringent action in the event of spreading rumours on social media. He cautioned the youth against misuse of social media pointing out that the cases registered against them for such acts could create problems for them throughout their life.