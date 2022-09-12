Rachakonda SOT seizes 360 kgs ganja

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 20:07 IST

Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police on Monday seized ganja weighing 360 kgs after busting a gang of six persons. The contraband seized by the police along with three cars and eight mobile phones used by the gang were worth ₹ 1.2 crore, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath said.

On a tip-off, the SOT DCP K. Muralidhar deployed his team at Choutuppal. They caught K. Pavan Kumar, M. Sudheer Babu, K. Lova Raju and M. Teja at Choutuppal toll gate while they were trying to hand over the ganja consignment stuffed in the three cars to two other accused.

Manohar Tambole and Santhosh Ghante, who were receiving the ganja from the quartet, too were caught by the SOT. The gang admitted that it’s absconding associate Jithu would purchase ganja from illegal cultivators in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh for ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 3,000 per kilo and sell it for ₹ 10,000 per kilo.

They would sell it to buyers after smuggling the contraband from Visakhapatnam and Tadepalligudem in AP to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

