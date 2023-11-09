ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda SHE Teams police nab 90 people in 15 days 

November 09, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man from BN Reddy Nagar was arrested and sent to jail allegedly for raping his daughter for the past several years in Meerpet police limits.

The issue came to light when the girl approached the police after an awareness programme was conducted by SHE Teams police at her college. The girl reported that her father was sexually assaulting her since she was 11.

In several other incidents, the police arrested people harassing women over social media platforms, at workplaces, at colleges, and harassment in the name of love.

The Rachakonda police, between October 1 and 15, received a total of 121 complaints. Of them 14 were booked under IPC provisions, 48 were petty cases and the other 33 involved minors for whom counselling was conducted, the police said.

DCP (Women Safety) Usha Vishwanath said that SHE Teams have been conducting decoy operations at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets and public places.

