Telangana

Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 75 eve-teasers

SHE Teams of Rachakonda police commissionerate caught 75 persons, including 33 minor boys, for eve-teasing in January and February.

According to a seven-week statement explaining the functioning of SHE Teams, highlighting the successful attempts in thwarting child marriages, it said that a total of 57 cases were filed against the harassers. Counselling sessions were also conducted.

Of the total cases, two were registered against a 21-year-old youth at Vanasthalipuram for flashing at a woman in her 30s and in a separate incident, harassing a young woman.

Rachakonda’s teams at Bhongir, Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar, by intervening at the right time, prevented 12 child marriages, taking the success figure to 134.


