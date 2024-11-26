Rachakonda She Teams arrests 66 people

A total of 66 individuals, including 29 minors, were arrested by the She Teams of the Rachakonda Commissionerate for harassing and misbehaving with women and girls. The arrests came during the decoy operations between November 1- 15. The accused underwent counselling sessions in the presence of their family members where they were also educated about the legal consequences of their actions.

The Women Safety Wing received 93 complaints, including cases of 23 cases of phone harassment, 32 cases of social media harassment, and 38 cases of direct harassment in the 15-day period. Of these, six were classified as criminal cases, 10 petty cases and 54 other individuals were counselled.

Women’s compartment

Meanwhile, seven men were arrested for travelling in the women’s compartment during decoy operations in metro rail. These individuals were fined by the metro station officials.

The police have also arrested individuals involved in serious cases of harassment. She Teams LB Nagar arrested a school van driver who molested a 12-year-old girl, while the Vanasthalipuram police arrested a man who threatened a woman with suicide if she did not continue an affair with him. She Teams Malkajgiri arrested a man who threatened to circulate private photos and videos of a Boduppal woman while the Kushaiguda team arrested a man who harassed a Keesara woman with phone calls and comments for refusing to marry him.

The Rachakonda She Teams conducted 58 awareness programmes in the fortnight to educate people about women’s rights, safety measures, and legal recourse. These programmes reached over 20,450 people.

Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu emphasised the zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assured people that the police would continue to take stringent action against offenders. He urged citizens to report any incidents of harassment to the police or through the Rachakonda WhatsApp number 8712662111.